Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Choice For College GameDay Guest Picker

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Saturday morning's College GameDay will likely go down in history as the coldest day in the history of the show.

ESPN's college football pregame show kicked off from Bozeman, Montana, ahead of a significant showdown between Montana and Montana State. Before the in-state clash kicks off, ESPN announced the GameDay guest picker for today's show.

Former star golfer and beloved analyst Nick Faldo was the selection.

"The cat’s out of the bag! @NickFaldo006 is the @CollegeGameDay Celebrity Guest Picker!" Montana State announced.

Not everyone was pleased with the announcement.

"Seriously, didn't Faldo just move to Montana like only this last year? Although for Game Day maybe someone not a ton of people know who just moved there is 100% Bozeman," one person said.

"Nick Faldo as the guest picker in Bozeman?!? Definitely disappointing, for Montanans of all types lol," another fan said.

"Nick Faldo...can we get a mulligan?" joked another.