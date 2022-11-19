Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay

The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats.

There's only one problem - it's freezing. Actually, it's well below freezing. Temperatures sat at negative three degrees when the crew started their show on Saturday morning.

No, that's not a misprint.

Fans were glad to see Lee Corso back on their TV's, but they questioned if this was the week to bring him back.

"THEY'RE PUTTING LEE CORSO OUT IN THIS??????" one fan questioned over a graphic showing the cold temperatures.

"Someone at ESPN needs to be fired for having Lee Corso outside in -2 degree weather," said another fan.

Others know Corso is tough.

"It's currently -3 degrees in Bozeman, Montana and 87 year old Lee Corso is sitting outside in it after being sick the last 3 weeks while I was complaining about 30 degree weather that I was only in a combined 4 minutes yesterday. BUILT DIFFERENT," one fan joked.

Hopefully Corso stays warm today!