Football Fans Pumped By 'Friday Night Lights' Announcement

AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 10: A general view of atmosphere during the Friday Night Lights Tailgate and Pep Rally Reunion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, TX on Friday, June 10, 2016. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly) Rick Kern/Getty Images

Friday Night Lights fans received great news on Tuesday.

Scott Porter and Zach Gilford, who respectively played Jason Street and Matt Saracen on the beloved NBC show, are starting a podcast alongside self-described "super fan" Mae Whitman.

In a teaser shared on Twitter, the hosts discussed their plans to go beyond the gridiron in a recap show featuring interviews with fellow cast members and fans. Fans can't wait to revisit the series by listening to the new podcast.

"Oh goody a perfect reason to rewatch again," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"One of my favorite shows EVER with one of my favorite people @ScottPorter?? Hell yes, I’m excited for this!!" TV showrunner Joe Henderson wrote.

"We recently started rewatching #FridayNightLights with our girls so the timing on this new podcast couldn't be better," The TV Junkies editor Bridget Liszewski said. "I cannot wait to relive all the Dillon goodness with these 3!"

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can't wait to listen!" a fan exclaimed on Twitter.

"This is the best thing that's ever happened," another fan declared.

The first episode of It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond will launch Thursday.