Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: ESPN's Chris Fowler looks on prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now.

Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be off his game.

"ND receiver makes an absolutely amazing, bobbling catch," said Andrew Marchand. "Chris Fowler: 'Is that intercepted?' What?"

"Does Chris Fowler have a pole blocking his view tonight or something?" wrote Jordan Strack.

"Can Chris Fowler not see the game? Calling a phantom touchdown and interception? I know these announcers are all Buckeyed up but cmon," said Tom Coyne.

"Is Chris Fowler watching this game?? That wasn't even close to intercepted," wrote Max Toscano.

"Chris Fowler trying to call this play by play with his eyes closed is pretty wild," said Jason Fonder.

"Chris Fowler thinking that one play was intercepted. I don’t think he’s bad but he’s sure due for one or two dumb moments every Saturday," wrote David Gough.

Chris Fowler isn't usually off his game, but he appears to be tonight.

Catch Fowler's call of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on ABC.