Football Fans React To Lee Corso's Performance Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Despite his advanced age, longtime college football analyst Lee Corso remains a vital piece of ESPN's College GameDay.

While he's a beloved member of the crew, some fans think it's time for Corso to hang it up. Others, however, believe Corso's ability to go through the pregame show is something to be revered.

"People have their gripes, obviously, but Lee Corso is pretty remarkable for 87. You don’t just show up and go on TV. There’s an endless procession of meetings all week, and they probably start at like 6 am or earlier on Saturday for GameDay. Corso has incredible stamina," Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post said.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"I understand Lee Corso is a foundational piece of College Gameday, but this can’t go on man…" another fan said.

What do you thinks of Corso's continued appearance on College GameDay?