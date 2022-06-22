Football Fans React To Patriots' Throwback Uniform

We asked, and we received. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots revealed the long-awaited return of the "Pat Patriot" red throwback uniforms.

For the first time in 10 years the Patriots will don the fan favorite threads: red jersey, white pants, glossy white helmet.

Football fans reacted to throwbacks' fall 2022 return on Twitter.

"These are TOOO clean," one user replied.

"This is the best news of the year," said UConn writer Daniel Connolly.

"OMFG," commented a Boston fan account.

"Ok, these are awesome," tweeted KSBW's Drea Blackwell. "(And 49ers legend Kendrick Bourne making an appearance)."

"Big, big, BIG news from the Patriots," said NESN's Zack Cox. "Red throwbacks officially are making a comeback this season."

"I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS," another fan replied in all-caps.

Due to the NFL's 2013 rule which outlawed alternate helmets, many teams were forced to shelve some amazing throwbacks.

Thankfully "Pat Patriot" is back, with the Buccaneers "Creamsicle" unis soon to follow.