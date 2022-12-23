Football Fans Want Starting NFL Quarterback To Be Benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Football fans around the country are all saying the same thing on Thursday night: it's time for the team to bench Zach Wilson - again.

It's been a rough night for Wilson and the New York Jets offense tonight. In a pivotal game against the Jacksonville Jaguars where both teams are fighting for their playoff lives, New York has 60 total yards at halftime.

Jets fan at tonight's game starting booing Wilson and the Jets offense on just the team's second possession. They're ready for someone else to take over under center.

"I mean, you can keep convincing yourself Zack is the man, but add some wind and it’s even more painful. Wanna be right OR wanna get it right?" Colin Cowherd said.

"Is it time?" Action Network asked with a picture of Joe Flacco.

"The best thing that could happen to the Jets is the Jaguars having long time consuming drives. Anything to keep Zach Wilson on the bench," another fan joked.

Wilson is 7-of-13 for 78 yards and one interception after one half of play.

Should he be benched?