Football Reacts To Lee Corso's Return To College GameDay

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to a welcomed sight - Lee Corso back on their TVs.

The 87-year-old college football analyst is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats.

"Lee Corso is back on College GameDay. Corso was away from the show for three weeks as he dealt with a health issue," Sporting News College Football said.

"Very small thing, but I love College Gameday so much, and it’s great to have coach, Lee Corso, back on set this morning. Best way to start a Saturday," another fan said.

Others think Corso should have sat out another week due to the cold weather.

"if i were lee corso, i would have looked at those temps and said i'm sick for another week," a fan joked.

Regardless the football world is just glad Corso is feeling well enough to make his return.