Football Reacts To Lee Corso's Return To College GameDay
On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to a welcomed sight - Lee Corso back on their TVs.
The 87-year-old college football analyst is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats.
"Lee Corso is back on College GameDay. Corso was away from the show for three weeks as he dealt with a health issue," Sporting News College Football said.
"Very small thing, but I love College Gameday so much, and it’s great to have coach, Lee Corso, back on set this morning. Best way to start a Saturday," another fan said.
Others think Corso should have sat out another week due to the cold weather.
"if i were lee corso, i would have looked at those temps and said i'm sick for another week," a fan joked.
Regardless the football world is just glad Corso is feeling well enough to make his return.