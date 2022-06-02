Football Team Makes Decision On AR-15 Giveaway After Controversy

An indoor football team in Iowa has scrapped its planned Military Night promotional giveaway of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The Champions Indoor Football league's Sioux City Bandits unveiled the promotion with a Facebook post on Wednesday. The team planned to hold a raffle for the AR-15 at its game on Saturday for all fans 18 and older who signed up.

The post was met with heated controversy due to the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which the 18-year-old shooter used a similar weapon.

Following significant backlash in the comments section, the Bandits deleted the post and postponed the event. Still, team owner J.R. Bond defended the giveaway.

"Children die and to make it about a team in Sioux City, giving away an AR-15, to have any sort of connection to that is just absurd," Bond said, USA Today. "Our fans are responsible. At the end of the day, this is still the United States of America. The Second Amendment exists."

David Bernstein, a co-owner of the Sioux City-based State Steel Supply Company, said his company would be terminating its sponsorship deal with the Bandits "effective immediately" before the postponement.

"We strongly support 2nd amendment rights, but this promotion is beyond tone deaf and is incredibly insensitive to current affairs," Bernstein wrote in the comments under the original post, per the Sioux City Journal.

Now, the giveaway has been completely scrapped.