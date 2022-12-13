Football World Amazed By Mike Leach's Coaching Tree

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The football community lost a good one on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Mike Leach, who had over two decades of head-coaching experience, passed away at the age of 61 due to a heart condition. He was admitted to a local hospital over the weekend where he stayed in critical condition until his passing.

After his passing, ESPN's Pete Thamel took a moment to look at Leach's coaching tree. It's a legendary one, that's for sure.

Leach has helped develop Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Kliff Kingsbury, Josh Heupel, and so many others into great coaches.

College football fans love how deep this list is.

"Talk about leaving a legacy - Coach Leach may have one of the better coaching trees in modern football," another tweet read.

Leach will leave a lasting legacy in the sport of college football for numerous reasons, but this one is right up there toward the top.

Our thoughts continue to be with Leach's family and friends. May he rest in peace