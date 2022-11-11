Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration.

Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.

Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels was confused and concerned about Mayfield's celebration.

"Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even though you don't get in the game," Michaels said at the time.

Fans weren't exactly sure what to make of the situation.

"Baker just wants to end up in concussion protocol and opt out of the rest of the season," said one fan.

"No wonder he can’t hit his targets… he sees 3 of them at a time," another fan joked.

Other fans like what they saw from Baker.

"Everyone’s hating on this. but baker showing he can be a supportive and good back up/team mate, will buy him a few more years as a good back up in the league, making millions a year. I respect it, way better than any job we have," the fan said.

