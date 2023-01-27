Football World Confused By Colts Message For Frank Reich

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers officially hired their next full-time head coach on Thursday.

They decided to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich after it came down to him, interim head coach Steve Wilks, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

After the hire was made official, the Colts' official Twitter account released a five-word message for their former coach.

"Congratulations to this good man!" the tweet read.

While this is a great gesture by the team, fans are curious as to why it was posted.

"This good man who we blamed everything on and canned," another tweet read.

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to become the Houston Texans," another fan tweeted.

Reich coached the Colts for four and a half seasons before he got fired a little over halfway through this past season. During that time, he compiled a 40-33-1 record and led them to the playoffs twice.

We'll see if he can have similar or even more success with the Panthers.