Football World Continues To Pray For Former Alabama Star

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the football behind the wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Just after he was drafted by the Houston Texans with a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia — causing him to miss his entire rookie season.

On Wednesday, Texans general manger Nick Caserio provided an update for the young WR star.

He says Metchie has been working out and looks better now than when he first arrived in Houston.

The sports world continues to keep Metchie in its thoughts and prayers as he continues his recovery process.

"Incredibly happy for Metchie & his family," one fan wrote.

"I’m so happy for him I hope he gets the chance to play someday," another added.

"So happy for him. If he’s back to what he was, or better, that’s a guy that’s going to make some big plays in Houston," another said.

During his senior year with Alabama, Metchie reeled in 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His 2021 campaign was unfortunately cut short when he suffered an ACL tear in the SEC Championship game.

Hopefully Metchie is able to make a full recovery and take the field in 2023.