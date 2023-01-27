Football World Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend's Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this week a report emerged revealing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett broke up.
Just a few days later, though a new report said he's been "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on, but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing," the gossip site reports.
Jannasch has garnered some extra social media attention since these reports.
Take a look at her profile here:
Fans took to social media to react to the photo.
"STUNNAAAA," one fan said.
"Okay Jadyn p.2," added another.
"blessing my tl," said another one of her friends.
Neither Prescott nor Jannasch have publicly acknowledged the relationship.