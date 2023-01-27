Football World Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend's Racy Swimsuit Photo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Earlier this week a report emerged revealing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett broke up.

Just a few days later, though a new report said he's been "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on, but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing," the gossip site reports.

Jannasch has garnered some extra social media attention since these reports.

Take a look at her profile here:

Neither Prescott nor Jannasch have publicly acknowledged the relationship.