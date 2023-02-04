Football World Debates If Tom Brady's Number Should Be Retired

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

An interesting debate was sparked by a recent comment from Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan.

On Twitter, Lewan suggested that the NFL retire the number 12 for every team in honor of Tom Brady.

"We should retire the number 12 for every team in the NFL," Lewan wrote.

Understandably, this is an extremely polarizing topic for the NFL world .

"I can dig that.... It is what it is. Dude is the GOAT," one fan wrote.

"Give me a break," another said.

"The Patriots, yes, but not the rest of the league. My man didn't die, did he?" another added.

"Every team in the NFL can make that decision on their own, but why retire the #12 just because of Tom Brady?" another asked.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons earlier this week. While there's no question he has one of the greatest careers of all-time, it's hard to imagine many franchises honoring their longtime enemy in this way.