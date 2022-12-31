Football World Debating If Alabama Deserved To Make Playoff

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon the college football world received a nice appetizer before the playoff games kick off.

No. 5 Alabama took the field for a battle against Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide entered the game as the heavy favorite, but it was the Wildcats who came out firing.

Kansas State took a 10-0 lead and looked to be the dominant team. However, Nick Saban's team responded and has now out-scored the Wildcats 35-3 since Kansas State's early lead.

Given Alabama's performance today, fans are wondering if the Crimson Tide should have made the playoff after all.

College football writer Chris Vannini doesn't think the Tide should have made it.

"If Alabama wanted in the playoff, it shouldn’t have lost twice and nearly lost to Texas A&M and Texas too. Won’t be an issue in the expanded CFP. Elite talent teams like Alabama will get more mulligans. But these are the parameters we have right now," he said.

"Alabama was definitely a Playoff-caliber team but lost two of the most exciting games of the season and missed the Playoff because of it. That's, like, what makes sports interesting!!!!" fellow college football writer Rodger Sherman said.

"This team beat TCU with a backup qb… yet, tcu made the playoffs over Bama?! ..yeah.. you pissed off Alabama, poor KState had to answer for it..." said another fan that thinks Bama should have made the playoff.

Should Nick Saban and the Tide be playing for another national title?