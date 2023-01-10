Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles.

Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.

Given TCU's struggles tonight, fans are wondering if Alabama might have had a better shot to win.

"Maybe Alabama should’ve been in the playoff instead?" said one Twitter account.

"This is why Alabama should have been in the playoffs. The JV team got lucky against Michigan," said another fan.

"The College Football Playoff being expanded will lead to competitive entertaining games between teams that will then inevitably to lose to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State," joked a third.

The Crimson Tide certainly have the star-power to compete with the elite teams in college football. However, losing two games and not playing in the SEC title game made it clear this wasn't Alabama's year.

What do you think of the debate?