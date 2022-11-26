Football World Debating Ohio State's Playoff Chances After Blowout Loss

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 12: Kamryn Babb #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Prior to today's Ohio State-Michigan game, there was a perception that the loser of the game could still find their way into the College Football Playoff. But after the Buckeyes lost in a blowout, the debate has changed.

After losing 45-23 in their own building, in ideal football weather, Ohio State is likely going to tumble down the College Football Playoff rankings. It seems that their only hope now is a lot of other teams losing in order to clear a path.

Back in 2016, Ohio State managed to make the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team that didn't even reach the Big Ten Championship Game. But that was largely because their only loss came by a field goal while they had four wins over top 15 teams.

On Twitter, fans have largely made up their minds that they don't even want to see Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Some believe that allowing 45 points at home should be "an automatic disqualification."

Ohio State will now have to wait and see how the rest of the field shapes up though. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and even two-loss LSU can all get in if they continue their winning ways into championship weekend.

But for the second year in a row, Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes have been dashed by their biggest rivals.

Knowing the Buckeyes, someone is going to be punished for that.