Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game

The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play.

On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but the ball sailed away from him. However, a referee threw a flag and penalized the Buckeyes for pass interference, giving the Wolverines a fresh set of downs. Three plays later, McCarthy found the endzone.

Replay shows that there was pretty clear contact between the receiver and the defender. But the debate is whether the ball was catchable, which many believe should be the first metric in determining if pass interference is the call.

As you might imagine, the debate is being split basically right now the fandom lines - Buckeyes fans say it was clean while Wolverines fans say it was interference.

If Ohio State wind up losing this game though they'll have far more culprits than a debatable flag in the endzone.

Broken coverages from the Ohio State secondary have been the story of the game - and could wind up costing them the game against the Wolverines.

