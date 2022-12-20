Football World Doesn't Believe Crazy Quarterback Transfer Rumor

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a somewhat controversial story emerged regarding North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

According to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, two schools reportedly offered Maye $5 million to transfer to their respective programs.

"Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi says on @937theFan that he's heard 2 schools offered UNC QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer," Pittsburgh media member Andrew Fillipponi wrote on Twitter. "Won't say who. But he knows who. Wow. Says it's gotten out of control and it's only going to get worse."

The story immediately went viral, with fans and others college football media members finding the story difficult to believe.

"There is about a 0.000001 percent chance this even close to accurate. These coaches repeating wild gossip aren't helping anyone. That said, if someone makes $5 million, it isn't sad, it's great," college football writer Dan Wetzel said.

"It’s just hard to take these sorts of things seriously unless people come with receipts. The constant crying wolf gets tiring," added another fan.

"These coaches have to start dropping names or pipe down. If you see tampering, have the courage to speak up," said a third.

