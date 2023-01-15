Football World Feels Awful For Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Justin Herbert deserves a competent head coach for once in his life.

The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the wild card round on Saturday night.

Herbert deserves some of the blame. But he doesn't have a Super Bowl-winning head coach like Trevor Lawrence does.

Since enrolling at the University of Oregon, Herbert's list of head coaches includes: Mark Helfrich (Oregon), Willie Taggart (Oregon), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Anthony Lynn (Chargers) and currently Brandon Staley (Chargers).

Could you imagine what Herbert - one of the greatest third-year quarterbacks in NFL history, at least statistically - would do with a competent head coach?

"Justin Herbert deserves a big time OFFENSIVE coach. Maybe one w experience and that’s had success in playoff football. One that wouldn’t blow a 27-0 lead. One that’s respected and could build an elite staff. Anyone come to mind?," Colin Cowherd said.

"Justin Herbert deserves better man. So do Chargers fans. Embarrassing," Daniel Wade said.

"Justin Herbert deserves better The world wanted Chargers vs Chiefs," said Jason McIntyre.

If the Chargers ever want to get serious about winning in the postseason and taking advantage of Justin Herbert's excellence, they'll hire someone like Sean Payton this offseason.

Herbert deserves a coaching staff that knows what it's doing.