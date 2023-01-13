Football World Furious With 1 All-Pro Snub

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The football world isn't happy with one notable All-Pro snub.

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wasn't named to either the First or Second Team All-Pro list despite putting together an excellent 2022 campaign.

Crosby finished the season with a career-high 12.5 sacks, 89 tackles, three forced fumbles, 35 QB hits and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

The NFL world took to Twitter to express its discontent with Crosby's All-Pro snub.

"Can't name 3 better then him this year," one fan wrote.

"Maxx Crosby absolutely deserves to be an All Pro," another added.

"How the hell did they leave my dude @CrosbyMaxx off all pro? Absolute madness," another said.

Even Crosby's teammate Davante Adams chimed in on the snub talk.

"Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great," the star wide receiver wrote.

Edge rushers Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett and Hassan Reddick were named as the All-Pro edge rushers over Crosby.