Football World Furious With 1 Offensive Rookie Of The Year Snub

On Tuesday, the finalists for the eight 2022 NFL awards were announced. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are the three finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Clearly, fans believe Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was snubbed in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Olave, the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished the year with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He had a productive season despite dealing with a subpar quarterback situation.

The NFL world believes Olave deserved the nod over Purdy as one of the finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"Another day, another time I get to say #Saints WR Chris Olave was disrespected by voters," Cole Thompson said.

Brett Kollmann tweeted, "So we're just gonna entirely ignore that Chris Olave exists I guess."

"With all due respect to Brock Purdy, he only started 7 games this season. #Saints WR Chris Olave for example, played 15 games and reached 1,042 yards as a rookie WR playing with mostly Andy Dalton," Dov Kleiman wrote. "How does Purdy get the nod over Olave."

Olave could use this snub as motivation for next season.

The winners for each NFL award will be announced on Feb. 9 at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony.