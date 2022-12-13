Football World Furious With How Navy Fired Ken Niumatalolo

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half during the AAC Championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Navy made a big decision over the weekend when it fired longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

The move came directly after Navy's loss to Army and it was also a bit cold-blooded. According to Niumatalolo, he was sitting by himself at his locker after the loss when Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk walked up and fired him.

He didn't even get a chance to have an end-of-season meeting with Gladchuk. Niumatalolo finished with a 109-83 record at Navy, which makes him the winningest head coach in program history.

Despite that, fans are upset that he was fired within minutes of losing that game on Saturday.

"Really weird move by Navy. There’s no chance Navy will make a hire that’s better than Niumatalolo," one fan tweeted.

It remains to be seen who Navy hires to replace the long-time head coach.