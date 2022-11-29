Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday
Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one.
On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one...
The football world's hearts collectively stopped.
"Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport.
"My stomach just dropped on the plane after reading that first line, and not because of the turbulence," said NFL Network commentator Taylor Bisciotti. "Thank you, Tom. Happy Tuesday."
"I’m turning notifications off," a fan replied. "You’ve broken my trust."
"Every Ravens fan had mini panic attack," another laughed.
"Now listen here Tomothy…"
"Ravens fans across the World after that first sentence."
"Tom is really good at what he does," another tweeted.
"When I tell you I had to read this 10 times I had to read this 10 times."
"LOL. I've almost had a stroke reading this."
Relax Broncos fans, you still have seven more years of Russell Wilson.