Football World Has Mixed Reaction To Joe Thomas' Colts Comments

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday, former All-Pro lineman Joe Thomas absolutely ripped Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts for their "disrespectful" hire of interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

He said Irsay hired his "drinking buddy" for a job he has no qualifications for.

"When you hire your drinking buddy to be head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life," Thomas said on Good Morning Football. "... It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL... and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL..."

Some fans agree with Thomas' take.

"This is gold," one wrote.

"He’s right and it’s an embarrassment and a train wreck," another added.

Others weren't as fond of Thomas' stance.

"There is way too much pearl clutching going on for a guy who was named INTERIM Head Coach," one wrote.

"This is the biggest overreaction I have seen about this. He’s an interim coach for 8 weeks. That’s it. No big conspiracy theory. No big statement on how the team feels about other NFL coaches. Literally just hiring someone to bring in some juice for the last half of the season," another said.

Saturday will lead the Colts into his first game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.