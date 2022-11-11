Football World Has No Idea If Josh Allen Will Play On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After suffering an elbow injury in Week 9, Josh Allen missed the first two days of Buffalo Bills practice this week. But it's Friday afternoon and nobody has any idea what's going on with him anymore.

Allen was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday. He was not seen in the open portion of practice but apparently participated in the closed-door sessions before scampering away once cameras were on.

Ultimately, the Bills listed him as "questionable" to play on Sunday. Given that questionable players are basically 50-50 to play, this tells us nothing about his status.

Backup Case Keenum was seen getting first-team reps this week and is in line to start if Allen can't play. But Allen probably doesn't need a full week of first-team reps anyway - so that tells us nothing.

On social media, you can basically look for two analysts and find three opinions on whether Allen will play. There's absolutely no consensus right now as to whether Allen is starting or sitting against the Vikings this weekend:

Josh Allen's importance to the Buffalo Bills offense really can't be overstated. On top of being the quarterback he's also their leading rusher and has more rushing TDs than the rest of the backfield combined.

Beating the Minnesota Vikings with Allen would have been hard enough. Winning without him is going to be extra tough.

Will Josh Allen play?