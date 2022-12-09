Football World Impressed With Baker Mayfield's Performance Tonight

Baker Mayfield is already playing for the Los Angeles Rams even though he was picked up by them just two days ago.

Usually, a player needs up to a week to get acclimated with his new team but don't tell that to Mayfield. He's been sharp since coming into the lineup as he's completed three-of-four passes for 65 yards.

Even the football community has really liked what they've seen from the former top overall pick.

"Wow I trust Baker Mayfield with one day of practice to QB and lead this team right now more than I trust Cam Akers who has been a Ram since 2020," another tweet read.

"Is it possible to win Comeback Player of the Year in the same season you fell off a cliff? Asking for Baker Mayfield," another tweet read.

Mayfield will have to elevate his game to an even higher level if the Rams are to win this one.

They're currently down by 10 at halftime (13-3) as they try and snap their six-game losing streak. You can watch the remainder of the game on Amazon Prime Video.