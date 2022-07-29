Football World Is Celebrating Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating his 29th birthday with Day 3 of training camp practice on Friday.

Fans from around the NFL world — especially Cowboys fans — took to Twitter to wish the star QB a happy birthday.

"Golden birthday, I’m planning for this to be the golden year," Prescott said during his press conference on Thursday.

"Happy Bday Dak!! They forget who you were before the injury! My QB1 made the play against the Seahawks & put the team on his back in the playoffs. Praying for a dominant, healthy season for you brother. LFG!" one fan wrote.

"Happy birthday to the leader of America’s Team!" another added.

After missing most of the 2020 season with a brutal leg injury, Prescott returned with some solid production in 2021 — logging 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 11-5 regular-season record.

Unfortunately for Dak and the Cowboys, they were unable to reach postseason expectations as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card matchup.

With another year of experience under his belt, Prescott will look to bring his team to new heights in 2022.