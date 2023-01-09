Football World Is Celebrating Reggie Bush On Monday

USC's Reggie Bush grabs the facemask of UCLA Bruin Jarrad Page in USC's 66–19 win at the LA Coliseum Saturday Dec. 3, 2005. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi/Getty Images

Another top college football player from the 2000s has made the College Football Hall of Fame.

Reggie Bush, who's one of the best college running backs of this generation, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

It's a long time coming for Bush, who played at USC from 2003-05. During that time, he racked up 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2005 when he finished with 200 carries for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. It ended with him winning the Heisman Trophy before he had it vacated.

Football fans are so stoked for Bush now that he got this honor.

Maybe Bush will get his Heisman back now that he's officially in the College Football Hall of Fame.