Football World Is Celebrating Special Anniversary For Odell Beckham Jr.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Time flies, man.

On Wednesday, the football world came to together to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed catch against the Cowboys. A play many call the greatest catch of all-time and one that launched him into superstardom.

"Remember it like it was yesterday," a fan said.

"Watched this live," another replied. "Wish somebody could dig up my tweets as I watched this."

"Yeah that Justin Jefferson catch ain’t f---ing with this," another commented. "That’s ridiculous."

"It’s the greatest catch of all time. I don’t know how it’s debated."

"What’s crazy is how good this catch is and it’s [probably] not the best catch in Giants history," another fan tweeted.

"Still get chills watching this catch."

"Brandon Carr and Barry Church disappeared forever after this," another laughed.

Where were you when OBJ hauled it in?