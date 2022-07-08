Football World Is Celebrating Steelers Legend Jack Lambert Today

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Linebacker Jack Lambert #58 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks across the line of scrimmage at quarterback Mike Phipps #15 of the Chicago Bears during a game at Three Rivers Stadium on September 28, 1980 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Bears 38-3. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

It's a special day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Steeler Nation celebrates the life of Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert.

Today is Lambert's 70th birthday and the Steelers' official Twitter account made sure to mark the occasion appropriately. They wished Lambert a Happy Birthday, and fans were more than willing to share in the joy with them.

Jack Lambert was a second-round pick in the Steelers' legendary 1974 NFL Draft class. He was one of four Hall of Famers they took in the first round along with John Stallworth, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster.

After winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl win in 1974, Lambert made nine straight Pro Bowls, eight All-Pro teams and was one of the league's most dominant linebackers for a decade.

His signature feature was his mouth, which had four missing front teeth that gave him the look of having vampire-like fangs whenever he took out his top dentures.

Lambert is considered one of the most intimidating players in NFL history, one of its best tacklers, an elite ball hawk and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1990.

The Steelers had many great defenders on the famed Steel Curtain defense and throughout their long history. But Lambert was a fan favorite for many.

Happy Birthday Jack Lambert!