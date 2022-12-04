Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend.

With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:

Words really can't explain how it feels. I'm just thankful that we could bring something to the city of Cleveland, and to our communities and our school systems. So many people have tried it so many years ... It means that we can achieve greatness for our town, our city, our kids ... Its hard for me to explain and talk because so many people before me tried it and didn't succeed.

The football world celebrated Coach Ginn across social media.

"Coach Ginn, nothing short of a legend!" one fan said.

"If you from Cleveland, especially from the Eastside, you understand how big this is," another replied. "Congrats to Coach Ginn and them Ville boys!!!!"

"Take the time to watch this!" said WKYC's Dave Chudowsky. "So happy for this man and community! I have personally learned a lot from Ted Ginn over the years and am so happy he has this moment."

An incredible moment for one of the great men in high school football.