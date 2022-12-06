Football World Is Furious With 1 Heisman Trophy Finalist "Snub"

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On Monday night, the four Heisman Trophy finalists were announced for this year's award.

The list features four quarterback's: Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams.

A significant portion of the college football world is upset with one major "snub" from this year's finalist list.

Many fans and analysts feel Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should be heading to New York.

"Hendon Hooker has 7 more passing touchdowns than Stetson Bennett in 2 less games," one wrote.

"Not having Hooker as a finalist is ridiculous. The Heisman trophy is rigged and doesn’t matter anyways," another added.

"Hendon Hooker not being a Heisman finalist tells you everything you need to know about the process," another said.

"Hendon Hooker had 27 TD and 2 INT, and led the country in QBR (ahead of all four of these guys). He had a historic season against a brutal schedule and he missed ONE game. One! And it costs him a trip to New York. What a joke," another wrote.

Hooker was in the midst of an incredible season before he suffered a devastating ACL tear in Week 11. Even with this early exit to his 2022 campaign, the star quarterback still collected better season stats than some of the finalists on this list.

Hooker finished the year with 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also logged 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

As a sixth-year senior, Hooker will not have another shot to achieve his Heisman dreams.