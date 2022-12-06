Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday.

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.

They let their voices be heard across social media to start the week:

"We need to take Heisman Trophy voting privileges away from: 1). everyone who voted before conference championship games were played [and] 2). everyone who simply voted for the QB of the No. 1 team in the country without literally any other thought process," tweeted The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

"The Heisman Trophy represents a fantastic tradition in college football," said Mark Packer. "However, the voting process is flawed and needs to be completely revamped. Too many voting privileges to uninformed individuals."

"Stetson Bennett didn’t throw a touchdown pass in four games this season. Georgia outscored its opponents in those games 123-60," commented WRAL's Louis Fernandez Jr. "Bennett is very good, but voting him as a Heisman finalist is a joke!"

"Stetson Bennett IV wasn't even the second-team All-SEC quarterback," pointed out 247's Wes Rucker. "Love the kid. Inspirational story. But his QB rating was more than 20 points lower than Hendon Hooker's. Even in an all-time tough year for Heisman voting, him being a finalist is yikes."

"The Heisman should tweak its voting rules," said Kyle Tucker. "Require one defensive player on every ballot. Force people to use their brains."

18 of the last 21 Heisman Trophy winners have been QBs. With the only outliers being Alabama stars Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith.