Football World Is Loving The Ohio State-Michigan Game

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) just gets away a pass before Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) can get to him during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"The Game" has lived up to the hype so far.

The two undefeated teams are trading haymakers in Columbus. With a game packed full of exciting plays, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 24-20 early in the third quarter.

The college football world is thrilled about this closely-contested matchup.

"This is what we wanted last year," one fan wrote.

"Couldn’t ask for a better game today," another said.

"Took a minute but this Michigan-Ohio State game is living up to the hype and then some," another added.

Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated will 11-0 records on the year. The winner of this afternoon's game will advance to the Big Ten Championship and put themselves in great position for a College Football Playoff berth.

Michigan took down the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor last year and are looking to string together a rare win streak in this historic rivalry.