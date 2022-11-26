Football World Is Loving The Ohio State-Michigan Game
"The Game" has lived up to the hype so far.
The two undefeated teams are trading haymakers in Columbus. With a game packed full of exciting plays, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 24-20 early in the third quarter.
The college football world is thrilled about this closely-contested matchup.
"This is what we wanted last year," one fan wrote.
"Couldn’t ask for a better game today," another said.
"Took a minute but this Michigan-Ohio State game is living up to the hype and then some," another added.
Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated will 11-0 records on the year. The winner of this afternoon's game will advance to the Big Ten Championship and put themselves in great position for a College Football Playoff berth.
Michigan took down the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor last year and are looking to string together a rare win streak in this historic rivalry.