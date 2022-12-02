Football World Is Loving The Uniform Matchup Tonight

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the start of their game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal AFC East clash.

Both teams in the playoff hunt, but the Bills are hoping to take the lead in the division tonight. Fans tuning into tonight's game are loving the uniforms combination on display.

The Patriots are wearing a throwback uniform, with red jerseys and a throwback logo on the side of the helmet. Meanwhile, the Bills are in their simple white uniforms - which makes for quite a pleasant scene on the field.

Fans are loving it.

"Bills-Patriots is visually appealing," one person said.

"Thursday Night Football! Beautiful and amazing throwback uniforms!" another fan said.

"Please keep these New England Patriots uniforms and the paint on the field forever. Don't change anything back," added another.

What do you think of the uniform combination?