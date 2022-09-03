Football World Is Mesmerized By Terrible Iowa-South Dakota State Game

Iowa and South Dakota State are currently locked in one of the ugliest college football games in recent memory.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes lead the Jackrabbits with a measly 5-3 score.

They're been zero total touchdowns and neither team has more than 100 total yards of offense. There have been just five total first downs and six punts.

Iowa has two turnovers: one interceptions and one fumble.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this tough watch.

After notching a 10-4 record in 2021, Iowa should be performing at a much higher level against an FCS opponent. The Hawkeyes are well-known for their fundamental, defense-first strategy, but this offensive performance is a special kind of bad.

Perhaps Kirk Ferentz and his squad can turn things up in the fourth.