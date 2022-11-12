Football World Is Missing Lee Corso Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN's Rece Davis opened College GameDay with a health update for beloved analyst Lee Corso.

"Lee Corso still recuperating," Davis announced on this Saturday's show. "We hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon."

Corso has missed a majority of the shows this season as he deals with a health issue. The football world is missing him again this morning.

"America misses you, Lee Corso," NBA writer Tim Reynolds said.

Some think Corso may have done his last show.

"As much as it pains me to say this, I don’t think we’ll ever see the legend Lee Corso on @CollegeGameDay ever again. I think he stuck it out and came back for the Oregon came because it’s his favorite place and favorite mascot for his last show. We love you Coach," the fan said.

"Third straight week without Lee Corso on Gameday. Have to think that this will be his last season on the show," added another.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and can be back in the near future.