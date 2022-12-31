Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: An ESPN College Football camera during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU.

A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

ESPN has shown this fan on its broadcast multiple times.

"Do you really think it was appropriate or necessary to feature the guy in the Dahmer Tshirt in your crowd shots? Disgusting. @espn," one fan wrote.

"@espn how are you gonna show a dude wearing a Jeffery dahmer shirt? Pretty distasteful honestly..." another added.

"Hi @espn it would be fine if your cameras would stop focusing on the idiot hayseed Michigan fan, who is wearing the Jeffrey Dahmer shirt. Thanks," another said.

"Maybe ESPN should stop showing the guy with the 'dahmer went to Ohio state' shirt?" another wrote.

Given this widespread backlash, it's hard to imagine ESPN showing this fan again in the second half.