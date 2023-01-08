Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense.

During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.

It hurts me that he and my mom [Sharon] won't be here. But I know it's the right decision for him. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It's like taxes; it's inevitable. They're going to get old. And that's been tough.

Smart's father, Sonny, was also his first coach. Something he also opened up about while speaking with members of the press.

He's taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way. Control the controllables. The moment's never too big if you're prepared. And I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff in high school. He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach. I've certainly evolved from going to coach for other people, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way he ran our programs in high school.

We certainly send our best to Smart and his family during this difficult time.