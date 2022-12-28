Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart.

Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.

"Putting your dog down is truly one of the hardest things to do ever!" he said in the tweet.

The football world was heartbroken for Parsons.

"Dogs will give you the best days of your life, and one of the very worst," one fan said.

"It sure is. It leaves a huge hole in your heart that never gets filled," said another.

"It’s the absolute worst. Sorry for your loss, Micah," added a third.

"Ugh. It’s the absolute worst. Thoughts are with you for sure," another said.

Our thoughts are with Micah.