Football World Is Shocked By 12-Year-Old Running Back

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Jeremiah Johnson won 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. However, football fans aren't so sure he's 12 years old.

A picture of Johnson posing with his MVP award surfaced on social media. The young running back is already sporting a mustache.

Not only is Johnson rocking a mustache, he has a few tattoos on his right arm.

For those reasons alone, the sports world doesn't believe he's 12 years old.

"Twelve years old with a half sleeve. Ok man," one person said.

"Bro I really looked into this bc I couldn’t believe it & it just kept getting funnier & funnier," another person tweeted.

"They said he was born on a leap year," a fan commented.

As you can see, Johnson's appearance has plenty of people questioning his age.

That being said, we've seen young football players in the past look older than their actual age.