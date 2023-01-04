Football World Is Shocked By Jimbo Fisher's Coaching Staff

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After an unbelievably disappointing 2022, Jimbo Fisher is loading up on big names when it comes to A&M's coaching staff, most of which are no stranger to controversy.

Per ESPN's Chris Low, Fisher and the Aggies are finalizing a deal to add former Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Fans reacted to Jimbo's staff picks on Wednesday.

"Jimbo Fisher is assembling a generational staff of guys who aren’t invited to spend holidays with the family," a user replied. "This may very well be the least welcome at Christmas staff ever created."

"So is Jimbo trying to build a staff of actual Bond villains, or did he just need someone who’d make he and Durkin look good by comparison?" another account asked.

"Jimbo Fisher. Bobby Petrino. Steve Addazio. The only name Texas A&M's staff is missing from the top of the 2014 ACC Atlantic standings is Dabo Swinney," tweeted Matt Fortuna.

"Jimbo, Petrino, Durkin and Addazio all on the same staff is some pretty wild stuff," said Sam Cooper.

"Jimbo hiring Petrino to make the most washed up, cancerous coaching staff of all time," a fan tweeted.

Get your popcorn.