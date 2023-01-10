Football World Is Shocked By Lee Corso's Prediction Tonight

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lee Corso has an unpopular prediction for tonight's National Championship game.

Despite TCU entering tonight's title game as 13.5-point underdogs, Corso is going with the Horned Frogs to upset the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

After initially picking up the UGA headgear, Corso tossed it on the ground in favor of a TCU hat during tonight's pregame show.

"TCU!" the veteran broadcaster said as he held up the Horned Frogs' hand gesture.

The college football world was shocked by this prediction from Corso.

"All glory to the #HypnoToad!! Corso’s on board!!" one fan wrote.

"Lee Corso is a National Treasure, I just love this dude! Soak him up CFB Fans… also GO FRAWGS!" another said.

"Never change, Coach," another added.

Corso is 0-2 on his College Football Playoff predictions so far this year — picking Michigan and Ohio State last week.

Let's see if he can break that streak this evening.