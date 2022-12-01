Football World Is Surprised By Gus Johnson's Heisman Pick

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson recently revealed a controversial pick for this year's Heisman Trophy.

During a recent interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Johnson said Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should be in the conversation to win the coveted award.

"I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna start talking about JJ McCarthy as a Heisman candidate and potentially Heisman winner," he said.

The college football world is surprised by this pick from Johnson.

"JJ had a great game vs. OSU, and deserves credit for that. But the Heisman Trophy is not and should not be a one game award," one fan wrote.

"Not this year but maybe next!!" another added.

"Stop. That is flat out a ridiculous take," another said.

McCarthy put up some excellent numbers in this past weekend's blowout win over Ohio State, but his full-season body of work doesn't exactly compare to the true frontrunners for this year's Heisman.

McCarthy has 2,215 yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, 240 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the season. Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams has 3,712 yards, 34 touchdowns, three interceptions, 351 rush yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.