Football World Not Happy With College Hall Of Fame Decision

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of Atlanta Celebrates The Tour Championship! at College Football Hall of Fame on September 21, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Southern Company) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Not long after Georgia won its second national title in as many years, fans wondered if Stetson Bennett would make the College Football Hall of Fame.

Well, that answer was decidedly "no." Why? Well, according to college football writer Connor O'Gara, Bennett is not eligible for the illustrious honor.

"So... Stetson Bennett will end his career with consecutive national championships having earned offensive MVP honors in all 4 Playoff games," O'Gara said. "But because he wasn't an All-American, he won't be eligible for the CFB Hall of Fame. That ain't right."

The football world isn't pleased with the rule.

"Yeah...this is a little ridiculous," one person said.

"Wait. Is this true? Sounds like a rule change needs to be made if so," another fan said.

Others don't think he belongs.

"I promise you… and I mean this SINCERELY… he does not belong in no one’s HOF," one fan said.

Should Stetson Bennett be in the Hall of Fame?