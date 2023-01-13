Football World Not Sure What To Make Of Jalen Ramsey's Viral Tweet

The football world is puzzled by a cryptic end-of-season tweet from superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The caption over his most recent highlight tape suggests that he could be on his way out of Los Angeles, or retiring from football altogether.

"It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!" it reads.

The NFL world is attempting to understand the meaning behind this message.

"Hold up hold on," one fan wrote.

"I need an explanation for this tweet. Can’t possibly imply what I think it implies. The Rams need this man," another added.

"Naw don’t do this to me…" another added.

Ramsey and the Rams reached the highest heights last year, going on a magical super Bowl run. But this season was one to forget for 28-year-old cornerback.

The Rams went 5-12 and Ramsey failed to earn a Pro-Bowl selection for the first time since his rookie season in 2016.

Ramsey's current contract with the Rams has him in Los Angeles through the 2025 season.