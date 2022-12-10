Football World Praying For Dametrius Walker's Family

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The football world is mourning the loss of a former high school recruit and beloved member of the Michigan Wolverines program.

Dametrius Walker, a standout football player from Muskegon, dreamed of playing football for the Wolverines. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and was forced to put his football career behind him.

Walker went on to become a vital part of the Wolverines football program, just in a different way than he envisioned. The Michigan football program announced his passing on Friday.

"Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many," the school said in a statement.

The football world flocked to social media with tributes for Walker.

ESPN's College GameDay replayed its feature of Walker.

FOX College Football also ran a profile on Walker and his battle with cancer.

Our thoughts are with Walker's family, his friends and the Michigan football program.