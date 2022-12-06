Football World Praying For Longtime Head Coach On Tuesday

CORAL GABLES, FL - DECEMBER 04: New University of Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt makes the 'U' sign after he was introduced at a press conference at the school on December 4, 2015 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

A former college football head coach needs your prayers right now.

Mark Richt, who coached Georgia for 15 years before coaching Miami for three seasons, is set to take a drug that will help with Parkinson's Disease for the first time.

"I am asking for your prayers this morning. I am taking the levodopa drug that is designed to help Parkinson’s for the first time. Please pray for good results and no side effects! Thank you!" Richt tweeted.

Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease last year but that didn't stop him from working. He continued to be an analyst last season and kept the same gig for this season as well.

The entire sports community is hoping for good results for Richt with this drug.

Prayers up, Coach!